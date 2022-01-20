Mortgage rates jump for third straight week

In the third jump of 2022, mortgage rates rose to a high not seen since the early days of the pandemic, and pictured, a real estate sign is shown in front of a home for sale in San Francisco in February 2020.
In the third jump of 2022, mortgage rates rose to a high not seen since the early days of the pandemic.
The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.56% in the week ending January 20, up from an average 3.45% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It's the highest since March 2020, when it was 3.65%.
The move came as the 10-year US Treasury yield rose and financial markets adjusted to anticipated changes in monetary policy that will combat inflation, said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's chief economist.
"As a result of higher mortgage rates, purchase demand has modestly waned in advance of the spring homebuying season," he said. "However, supply remains near historically tight levels and home prices remain high, keeping the market competitive."
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
