Mortgage rates fall for the third week in a row as inflation fears ease. Pictured are residential homes in Teaneck, New Jersey, on Thursday, November 24.

 Yuvraj Khanna/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Mortgage rates dipped again this week, marking the third straight week of falling rates.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.49% in the week ending December 1, down from 6.58% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate was 3.11%.

