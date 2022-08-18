Mortgage rates drop amid signs that inflation may have finally peaked

Mortgage rates dropped in mid-August, falling back toward the 5% mark following economic reports that indicated inflation might have finally peaked. A single-family home for sale in Maryland on April 14 is pictured here.

 Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Mortgage rates ticked lower last week, falling back toward the 5% mark following economic reports that indicated inflation might have finally peaked.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.13% in the week ending August 18, down from 5.22% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. Despite the latest drop, rates are still significantly higher than this time last year, when the 30-year was 2.86%.

