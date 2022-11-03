Mortgage rates dip back below 7%

Mortgage rates fell below 7% this week. Pictured is a residential neighborhood on October 27, in Miramar, Florida.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Mortgage rates fell this week after surpassing 7% for the first time in 20 years last week.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.95% in the week ending November 3rd, down from 7.08% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.09%.

