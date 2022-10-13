Mortgage rates climb, closing in on 7%

Mortgage rates rose again -- moving closer to 7%. Pictured are homes in Morgan Hill, California, on October.

 David Paul Morris/Bloomberg/Getty Images

After taking a breather last week, mortgage rates rose again -- moving even closer to 7%.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.92% in the week ending October 13, up from 6.66% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. It is the highest average rate since April 2002. A year ago, the 30-year fixed rate stood at 3.05%.