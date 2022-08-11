Mortgage rates climb above 5% once again

Mortgage rates have climbed above 5% once again. Homes are here seen in a neighborhood in Poulsbo, Washington.

 Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Mortgage rates climbed above 5% again, after dipping below that threshold for the first time in months a week earlier. While the volatility in mortgage rates remains, there are signs that the housing market is starting to stabilize.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.22% in the week ending August 11, up from 4.99% the week before, according to Freddie Mac. That is significantly higher than this time last year when it was 2.87%.

