Mortgage giants raise loan limits to a record level for 2023

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will back loans of more than $1 million. Pictured is an aerial view of a suburban neighborhood in the United States.

 Adobe Stock

Mortgage giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac will raise the limits of government-backed loans to a record level for 2023, with the maximum loan limit hitting more than $1 million for high-cost areas, the Federal Housing Finance Agency announced Tuesday.

Even as the real estate market has cooled in the face of skyrocketing mortgage rates this year, home prices are still climbing, with prices up 12.21% in the third quarter compared to a year ago, according to FHFA.