More than 2,000 California mental health clinicians set to strike

More than 2,000 California Kaiser mental health clinicians to start open-ended strike.

 National Union of Healthcare Workers

Thousands of mental health therapists at the country's largest non-profit HMO are poised to strike this week, holding daily picket lines and rallies outside Kaiser Facilities throughout California.

The unionized psychologists, therapists, chemical dependency counselors and social workers are demanding that Kaiser Permanente provide "desperately needed" services to its patients, claiming that some wait months for needed therapy sessions.

