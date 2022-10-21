Moody's lowers UK's outlook to negative

The skyline of the city of London is seen here on September 2. Moody's Investor Service on October 21 changed the United Kingdom government's ratings outlook to "negative" from "stable."

 Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty Images

Moody's Investor Service on Friday changed the United Kingdom government's ratings outlook to "negative" from "stable."

Moody's attributed the change in the outlook to "heightened unpredictability in policymaking amid weaker growth prospects and high inflation; and risks to the UK's debt affordability from likely higher borrowing and risk of a sustained weakening in policy credibility."