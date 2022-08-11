1240039495

Members of the public are waiting in line at a vaccination facility administering the Moderna Covid-19 shot in Taipei, Taiwan in April. The company is pushing deeper into Asia this year by setting up new subsidiaries.

 Lam Yik Fei/Bloomberg/Getty Images/FILE

Forget taking two to three Covid shots a year. Moderna hopes to roll out a single-dose annual booster to cover the coronavirus, the flu and another common respiratory virus within the next five years.

As Covid-19 continues to mutate, Moderna will need to keep updating the vaccines that turned it into a global household name while trying to make it more convenient for consumers, CEO Stéphane Bancel said in an interview with CNN Business Wednesday.

