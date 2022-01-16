Martin Luther King, Jr. Day on Monday, Jan. 17, is a national holiday — which means some institutions and businesses may be closed.
The national holiday observes the birthday of civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King Jr.,who won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964. He was assassinated four years later.
You can expect government agencies, banks and some retailers and corporate offices to be closed.
Postal services
United States Postal service will be closed on Monday, so there will be deliveries of US residential or business mail, unless it was sent Priority Mail Express. Other delivery services will be open, including UPS and FedEx albeit with modified service for FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy.
Retail
Big retailers like Target, Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club and major grocery stores will stay open Monday, as will most national restaurant chains. Hours may differ with local stores and restaurants, so make sure to check.
The Covid-19 surge and short staffing may have some retailers operating on revised or shortened hours. Macy's, for example, has reduced its hours for the rest of January.
Financial services
The New York Stock Exchange and NASDAQ are closed on MLK Jr. Day. Same goes for most banks, which follow the calendar for the Federal Reserve. ATMs and online banking services will be available to access.
Government agencies
Non-essential government offices such as the DMV and state and federal courthouses will be closed Monday. So will many public libraries and city offices. Be sure to check ahead for local guidelines.
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
