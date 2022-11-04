Mixed bag for jobs: Employers keep hiring, but unemployment rises

The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October. A person walks past a sign advertising job openings in a retail store in New York, October 20, 2021.

 Justin Lane/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The US economy added 261,000 jobs in October and the unemployment rate rose to 3.7%, according to the latest monthly employment snapshot from the Bureau of Labor Statistics released Friday morning.

The total job gains were lower than the revised September number of 315,000, and above the 200,000 forecast from economists surveyed by Refinitiv.

