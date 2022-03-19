More than two decades after Mike Tyson bit off a chunk of Evander Holyfield's ear at the 1997 WBA Heavyweight Championship fight, the legendary boxer has released a line of edibles -- in the shape of ears.
The cannabis-infused gummies are called "Mike Bites" in homage to Tyson's most notorious moment.
Holyfield, the only four-time world heavyweight champion, defeated Tyson at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas in 1996. The following year, during their highly anticipated rematch, Tyson bit off a small section of Holyfield's ear, spit it onto the canvas and was promptly disqualified. The gory incident marked the rematch as one of the most bizarre fights in the history of boxing.
Tyson, who was the youngest boxer ever to win a heavyweight title, has launched several cannabis-related ventures in recent years. Tyson 2.0, the company releasing "Mike Bites," describes itself as "a premier cannabis company formed with legendary boxer, entrepreneur and icon Mike Tyson." In 2021, the company expanded its sales to over 100 locations in California.
Tyson hasn't been shy about his strong relationship with cannabis. The former heavyweight champion admitted in 2019 that he spends $40,000 a month on weed at his 40-acre cannabis ranch. Tyson opened the farm in 2018 after California legalized recreational marijuana. Tyson 2.0's website explains that "When Mike was in his prime, he used cannabis to relax his body and focus his mind."
