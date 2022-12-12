Microsoft is buying a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange as part of a deal that will see the market operator spend at least $2.8 billion over 10 years on the software provider's cloud services.

The companies announced the partnership in a joint statement on Monday, touting the benefits it will deliver to the stock exchange's customers through improved data and analytics. Shares of the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) gained 4% in early trade.

