Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza sold like hotcakes in the second quarter.

Taco Bell can thank Mexican Pizza for a boost in sales last quarter.

Sales at US Taco Bell stores open at least a year jumped 8% in the three months ending June 30. In that period, Taco Bell sold more than 20 million Mexican Pizzas across the country and saw loyalty membership grow 10%, driven largely by customers' desire for early access to the product.

