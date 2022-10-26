Meta on Wednesday posted the second quarterly revenue decline in its history since going public and warned that it is making "significant changes" aimed at cutting costs ahead of 2023, as it confronts an economic downturn that is hitting its core online advertising business.

For the three months ended in September, Meta posted revenue of $27.7 billion, down 4% year-over-year and slightly above Wall Street analysts' expectations. The Facebook parent company posted its first-ever quarterly revenue decline during the June quarter.

