Artificial intelligence is getting better and better at generating an image in response to a handful of words, with publicly available AI image generators such as DALL-E 2 and Stable Diffusion. Now, Meta researchers are taking AI a step further: they're using it to concoct videos from a text prompt.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted on Facebook on Thursday about the research, called Make-A-Video, with a 20-second clip that compiled several text prompts that Meta researchers used and the resulting (very short) videos. The prompts include "A teddy bear painting a self portrait," "A spaceship landing on Mars," "A baby sloth with a knitted hat trying to figure out a laptop," and "A robot surfing a wave in the ocean."

