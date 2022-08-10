Media critic Margaret Sullivan to depart The Washington Post

Media critic Margaret Sullivan is departing The Washington Post in August.

 Eric Baradat/AFP/Getty Images

Media critic Margaret Sullivan is retiring her column and departing The Washington Post this month.

Sullivan, who has worked in journalism for more than four decades, plans to take a position at Duke University.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.