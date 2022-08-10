Media critic Margaret Sullivan to depart The Washington Post

Media critic Margaret Sullivan is retiring her column and departing The Washington Post this month.
Sullivan, who has worked in journalism for more than four decades, plans to take a position at Duke University.
"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that Margaret Sullivan is leaving The Post to join Duke University as the 2023 Pamela and Jack Egan Visiting Professor in the Sanford School of Public Policy and the School of Arts and Sciences," an internal announcement to staff said. "Her last day will be Aug. 24."
"For six and a half years, Margaret's media column has been a destination read for her tough-minded and engaging perspective at the intersection of journalism, free speech and national politics," the staff announcement added. "More than a star columnist, she has been a mentor, sounding board and role model for our media team and the newsroom at large."
Sullivan also plans to work on forthcoming book projects. Her book "Newsroom Confidential: Lessons (and Worries) From an Ink-Stained Life" is scheduled to be released in October.
"Working at the legendary Washington Post has been one of the greatest privileges of my life," Sullivan said in the memo sent to staff on Wednesday. "I'm so grateful to my editors and my colleagues, not just in Style but throughout the newsroom. They have inspired me every day."
Prior to joining the Washington Post, Sullivan worked as the public editor at The New York Times and as the chief editor of her hometown newspaper, the Buffalo News.
