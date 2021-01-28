McDonald's sales took a hit from Covid-19 restrictions

McDonald's US sales popped in the fourth quarter as guests spent more per order, but international sales took a hit from lockdowns related to Covid-19.
The company said Thursday that sales at US restaurants open at least a year popped 5.5% in the three months ending on December 31. It said its marketing investments, especially those featuring core menu items, paid off.
Internationally, however, McDonald's sales were dragged down by Covid-19 restrictions in Europe. European countries announced lockdown measures in the fall and over the holidays. Some have extended them in the new year as a concerning new variant of the coronavirus spreads. Restrictions include curfews that impact operating hours and limits on dine-in capacity, or dining room closures.
Overall, McDonald's revenue fell about 2% in the quarter to $5.3 billion, missing Wall Street's expectations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.