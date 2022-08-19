McDonald's is bringing a British hit to the US

McDonald's is testing the Chicken Big Mac in Miami.

 CNN

McDonald's Chicken Big Mac was a huge hit in the United Kingdom. Now it's crossing the pond.

Beginning later this month, the burger chain is testing the fan favorite at select restaurants in Miami for a limited time. The Chicken Big Mac is similar to its meaty sibling, however it replaces the two burgers with two tempura chicken patties. Of course, it also includes the signature Big Mac sauce, pickles, shredded lettuce and a slice of American cheese.

