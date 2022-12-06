A McDonald's franchise operator has violated child labor laws, according to an investigation by the Department of Labor.

Santonastasso Enterprises, which operates McDonald's locations in the Pittsburgh area, allowed 14- and 15-year-olds to work more than three hours after 7 pm on school days, after 9 pm over the summer and above the permissible number of hours during the school week and on non-school days, according to the Labor Department.

