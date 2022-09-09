Massive rail strike next week could deal another blow to America's economy

A Union Pacific locomotive pulling railcars is visible on tracks in Truckee, California, June 16.

 Gado/Getty Images

Freight railroads have been around since the 19th century, but you can't run a 21st century economy without them.

The looming possibility of a strike by unions representing more than 90,000 workers at the nation's freight railroads has businesses nationwide worried. The unions are poised to go on strike on September 16, a move that could bring 40% of the nation's freight to a grinding halt.

