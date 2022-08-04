Massive jobs surprise: US economy added 528,000 jobs in July

Prior to the latest jobs report on August 5, the US economy is expected to have gained around 250,000 jobs in July, according to Refinitiv. People are pictured here at a job fair in Sunrise, Florida, in June.

 Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The US economy has now regained all jobs lost during the pandemic, after a blowout July jobs report that showed a gain of 528,000 jobs, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The massive monthly gain was more than double the 250,000 that economists were expecting, according to Refinitiv.

