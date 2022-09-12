Massive health care strike: 15,000 Minnesota nurses walk off the job

Nurses at Children's Minnesota and United Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota, were among some 15,000 nurses at 16 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports region who walked off the job on September 12.

 MediaNews Group/St. Paul Pioneer Press/Getty Images

About 15,000 nurses in Minnesota went on strike Monday morning, saying they are fighting for better staffing and better care for their patients.

The strike is against 13 hospitals in the Minneapolis-St. Paul market, as well as Duluth. It is scheduled to last only three days, and the union says the strike is not about pay but over letting members provide the quality of care they want to provide to patients.

