Widespread speculation that embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are preparing to ditch a big part of their economic strategy unveiled just three weeks ago sent UK bond prices higher on Friday.
Kwarteng's "mini budget" released on Sept. 23 promised huge tax cuts and increased government borrowing, sending the pound and government bonds crashing on fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.
The unfunded tax cuts have been roundly criticized by investors, the International Monetary Fund, credit ratings agencies and members of Truss' own party, some of whom are now reportedly talking about removing her just five weeks into her premiership.
Kwarteng was flying back early from the IMF meeting in Washington, D.C., early Friday, according to UK media reports, for discussions with Truss and party colleagues about the plan.
An emergency £65 billion ($73.3 billion) bond-buying program launched by the Bank of England on Sept. 28 is due to expire Friday, leaving many market participants worrying that bonds could slump again — driving mortgage rates and other borrowing costs even higher — if the government doesn't rapidly explain how it plans to pay for the tax cuts.
