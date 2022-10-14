Widespread speculation that embattled UK Prime Minister Liz Truss and Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng are preparing to ditch a big part of their economic strategy unveiled just three weeks ago sent UK bond prices higher on Friday.

Kwarteng's "mini budget" released on Sept. 23 promised huge tax cuts and increased government borrowing, sending the pound and government bonds crashing on fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.