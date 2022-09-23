Markets hate Liz Truss' plan for the UK. Just look at these charts

The British pound crashed below $1.10 by mid-afternoon on September 23. British pound banknotes and coins in a shop in Barking, UK, are seen here on September 13.

 Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg/Getty Images

When the UK government, led by new Prime Minister Liz Truss, unveiled its plan to rescue the British economy on Friday, the reaction from investors was instantaneous: They hated it.

The British pound crashed below $1.10 by mid-afternoon, hitting a new 37-year low against the greenback.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.