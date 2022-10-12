A closely watched measure of inflation in the United States is expected to tick higher in September even as the Federal Reserve moves to fight rising prices at its most aggressive pace in decades. Wall Street is worried that yet another high reading on the Consumer Price Index will prompt another massive interest rate increase and inflict more pain on markets and the US economy.

What's happening: On Thursday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release the Consumer Price Index, which measures a basket of goods and services, for September. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv expect an increase of 8.1% over the 12-month period ended in September, a slower pace than 8.3% year-over-year in August. Excluding food and energy prices, however, analysts expect a year-over-year increase of 6.5%, up from 6.3% in August.

