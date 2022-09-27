The pound may have paused its headlong crash toward parity with the US dollar, but the damage to the UK economy sparked by Prime Minister Liz Truss' huge tax-cutting gamble is still rippling through financial markets.

Sterling stabilized early Tuesday to trade near $1.08, bouncing off Monday's record low of around $1.03. The price of benchmark 10-year UK government bonds also increased slightly.

