Manufacturing CEOs are worried about a recession

High inflation and rising recession risks are darkening the mood in the manufacturing industry. Fifty-nine percent of manufacturing leaders say inflationary pressures are making a recession more likely within the next year.
High inflation and rising recession risks are darkening the mood in the manufacturing industry.
Fifty-nine percent of manufacturing leaders say inflationary pressures are making a recession more likely within the next year, according to a survey released on Wednesday by the National Association of Manufacturers.
Three-quarters of manufacturers say inflationary pressures are worse today than six months ago, with 54% also saying higher prices are making it harder to compete and remain profitable.
"Through multiple crises, manufacturers have proven remarkably resilient, but there's no mistaking there are darker clouds on the horizon," Jay Timmons, CEO of the manufacturing trade group, said in a statement.
The top business challenge reported by manufacturing CEOs in the survey was increased raw material costs, cited by 90% of respondents. The top sources of inflation were increased raw material prices (97%), freight and transportation costs (84%), wages and salaries (80%), energy costs (56%) and shortage of workers (49%).
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
"Russia's war on Ukraine has undeniably exacerbated higher energy and food costs," Timmons said, adding that deficit spending from the federal government has contributed to high inflation. Timmons did not mention the Federal Reserve's belated shift away from emergency policies.
NAM urged lawmakers to refrain from imposing new taxes and focus on easing supply pressures, including by passing the Bipartisan Innovation Act championed by the White House. Timmons said 88% of manufacturers in the survey see it as an important piece of legislation.
"Though it won't solve every issue, this will give us many of the tools needed to ramp up domestic manufacturing and strengthen our supply chains," Timmons said. "Congress needs to move swiftly to get it to President Biden's desk."
One reform listed in the proposal is to help states include and implement "red-flag" laws. These are aimed at keeping guns out of the hands of those who pose a threat to themselves or others and the legislation would provide significant funding to help states create these laws.
The second measure is mental health and telehealth investment. The proposal includes "major investments to increase access to mental health and suicide prevention programs; and other support services available in the community, including crisis and trauma intervention and recovery."
The next measure would deal with closing the boyfriend loophole which deals with whether unmarried partners could keep guns if they were found guilty of violence against a dating partner.
Another major change in the legislation is issuing a more thorough review process for people between ages 18 and 21 who go to buy a gun like an AR-15.
Next, the bill would clarify the definition of a Federally Licensed Firearm Dealer. It would require these dealers to conduct background checks under federal law.
Lastly, the legislation would address school safety. The proposal provides money "to help institute safety measures in and around primary and secondary schools," while also supporting "school violence prevention efforts"
This poll is not scientific and only reflects that opinions of those voting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.