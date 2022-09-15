Manchester United: Winning on Wall Street despite struggling on the field

Despite the Red Devils' lack of recent success on the pitch, Manchester United stock, which trades on the New York Stock Exchange, is up 3% this year — no easy feat in this tough market.

Fans of the Manchester United Football Club are not thrilled to see their squad in the middle of the pack of the English Premier League so far this season, especially after a disappointing run in 2021.

Making matters worse? The once mighty Man United's last significant championship was a UEFA Europa League win in 2017 and its last Premier League crown came way back in 2013.

