MacKenzie Scott files for divorce from second husband

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, seen here in March 2018, has reportedly filed for divorce from her second husband.

 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott has filed for divorce from her second husband after less than two years of marriage.

Scott, one of the world's richest people, married Seattle-based science teacher Dan Jewett last year after divorcing Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in 2019.

