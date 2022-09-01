Lukoil chairman dies after falling from a Moscow hospital window

The chairman of Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil has died after falling out of the window of a hospital in Moscow. Lukoil's depot is seen here on April 7 in Brussels, Belgium.

 Thierry Monasse/Getty Images

The chairman of Russian oil and gas giant Lukoil has died after falling out of the window of a hospital in Moscow, according to Russian state media.

"The man fell out of the sixth-floor window and died as a result of his injuries," a source told TASS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.