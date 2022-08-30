NY: U.S. Gas Prices Drops Below $4 A Gallon

 Anthony Behar/Sipa USA/AP

Lower gas prices helped consumer confidence bounce back in August, breaking a three-month stretch of worsening sentiment. However this improvement, while welcome, is tempered by ongoing worries that the US economy may be heading toward a recession.

The Conference Board's monthly snapshot of consumer attitudes improved, rising to 103.2 from July's downwardly revised 95.3. The August number matches the level it reached in May and marks the first time since then that the headline index broke 100, the historical baseline metric.

