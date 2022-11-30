Lordstown Motors, a startup company building electric pickups in a former General Motors factory, is ready to deliver its first production-model pickup trucks, the company said. The announcement comes about 18 months after the company had warned, in a regulatory filing, that it could go out of business and, shortly thereafter, the CEO and Chief Financial Officer both resigned.

The company announced Tuesday that it is now ready to start delivering its full-sized electric pickup, the Lordstown Endurance, to customers. The first few of what the company said will be an "initial batch" of 500 trucks has left the factory. The identity of the first customers to get the trucks, which will be fleet owners, will be announced later, Lordstown spokesperson Colleen Robar said in an email. The company had previously said the truck would go into production by the end of 2021.