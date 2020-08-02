Lord & Taylor files for bankruptcy protection

Becoming the latest of many retailers to declare bankruptcy during the coronavirus pandemic, department store Lord & Taylor has filed for Chapter 11.
The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Sunday, according to court documents.
The bankruptcy comes almost a year after fashion rental subscription service Le Tote, Inc. bought the company for $75 million. Before that, Hudson's Bay Company acquired Lord & Taylor in 2012.
Lord & Taylor opened its first store in New York in 1826, making it the nation's first department store. It was once a mainstay of high-end fashion.
The company could not be reached for comment Sunday evening.
- CNN Business' Chris Isidore and Nathaniel Meyersohn contributed to this report
