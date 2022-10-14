UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference Friday amid widespread speculation that she's getting ready to ditch a big part of her economic strategy unveiled just three weeks ago.

Her "mini budget," presented by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Sept. 23, promised huge tax cuts and increased borrowing, sending the pound and government bonds crashing on fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.