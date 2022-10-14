UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference Friday amid widespread speculation that she's getting ready to ditch a big part of her economic strategy unveiled just three weeks ago.
Her "mini budget," presented by finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Sept. 23, promised huge tax cuts and increased borrowing, sending the pound and government bonds crashing on fears that it would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.
The unfunded tax cuts have been roundly criticized by investors, the International Monetary Fund, credit ratings agencies and members of Truss' own party, some of whom are now reportedly talking about removing her just five weeks into her premiership.
Kwarteng flew back from the IMF meeting in Washington, D.C., on Friday for discussions with Truss about the plan.
"After completing a successful series of meetings at the IMF, the chancellor is returning to London today to continue work at pace on the medium-term fiscal plan," the UK Treasury said in a statement.
As bond prices rose, the yield on 30-year UK government debt fell back to 4.3%, down from a peak of more than 5% in recent days, while the pound was last trading at $1.12. It had fallen to a record low near $1.03 on Sept. 26.
An emergency £65 billion ($73.3 billion) bond-buying program launched by the Bank of England on Sept. 28 is due to expire Friday, leaving many market participants worrying that bonds could slump again — driving mortgage rates and other borrowing costs even higher — if the government doesn't rapidly explain how it plans to pay for the tax cuts.
