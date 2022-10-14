Liz Truss fires finance minister as pressure builds for tax cut climbdown

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss (right) has removed her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng amid widespread speculation that she's getting ready to ditch a big part of her discredited economic strategy. Truss and Kwarteng (left) are seen here in Birmingham, England, on October 2.

 Leon Neal/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng amid speculation that she's ready to ditch a big part of their discredited economic strategy in a desperate bid to rescue her month-old premiership.

In a letter posted on Twitter, Kwarteng said he had agreed to stand aside as the request of Truss, adding he believed her vision of "optimism, growth and change" was the right one and pledging support.