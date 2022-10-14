Liz Truss fires finance minister as pressure builds for tax cut climbdown

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss (right) has removed her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng amid widespread speculation that she's getting ready to ditch a big part of her discredited economic strategy. Truss and Kwarteng (left) are seen here in Birmingham, England, on October 2.
UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has sacked finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng amid speculation that she's ready to ditch a big part of their discredited economic strategy in a desperate bid to rescue her month-old premiership.
In a letter posted on Twitter, Kwarteng said he had agreed to stand aside as the request of Truss, adding he believed her vision of "optimism, growth and change" was the right one and pledging support.
Truss is due to hold a news conference later but has already appointed former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt as Kwarteng's replacement, Britain's fourth finance minister in just over three months.
Kwarteng presented a "mini budget" just three weeks ago, promising huge tax cuts and increased borrowing with the hope of boosting UK economic growth. But the pound and government bonds crashed on fears that the plans would further juice inflation at a time when prices are already rising at their fastest rate in about 40 years.
The unfunded tax cuts have been roundly criticized by investors, the International Monetary Fund, credit ratings agencies and members of Truss' own party, some of whom are now reportedly talking about removing her just five weeks into her premiership.
Kwarteng had flown back from the IMF meeting in Washington, D.C., overnight for discussions with Truss. His dismissal Friday means he held the job of UK Chancellor of the Exchequer for just 38 days, the second shortest tenure on record.
Markets welcomed signs of a rethink by the government. As bond prices rose, the yield on 30-year UK government debt fell back to 4.3%, down from a peak of more than 5% in recent days, while the pound was last trading at $1.12. It had fallen to a record low near $1.03 on Sept. 26.
Bryn Jones, head of fixed income at Rathbones, said his team bought some longer-term UK government debt — known as gilts — earlier this week when they looked cheap — a bet that's now paying off.
"The gilt market is doing okay, but we'll see what happens later today and next week. Things can change quickly," the investment manager said. "The volatility tends to suggest there isn't a huge amount of confidence here."
An emergency £65 billion ($73.3 billion) bond-buying program launched by the Bank of England on Sept. 28 is due to expire Friday, leaving market participants worried that bonds could slump again — driving mortgage rates and other borrowing costs even higher — if the government doesn't rapidly explain how it plans to pay for the tax cuts.
Former deputy governor of the Bank of England, Charlie Bean, told CNN that Kwarteng's removal was "probably a necessary step" but Truss would now have to unveil a new plan to tackle government debt over the next three to five years. Otherwise, the British pound and UK government bonds could experience another sell-off.
"What the markets want to see is a coherent picture, how it all fits together," Bean said. "In the absence of that, you're going to see sterling and gilts coming under pressure again."
