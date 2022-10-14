Liz Truss ditches another big tax cut and fires her finance minister

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss (right) has removed her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng amid widespread speculation that she's getting ready to ditch a big part of her discredited economic strategy. Truss and Kwarteng (left) are seen here in Birmingham, England, on October 2.

 Leon Neal/Getty Images

UK Prime Minister Liz Truss has fired finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng and ditched a big part of her discredited economic strategy in a desperate bid to rescue her month-old premiership.

At a Downing Street news conference, Truss said she was scrapping plans to reverse a rise in business taxes, a move that will save £18 billion ($20 billion), after a revolt by investors and members of her own Conservative Party worried about the impact of soaring government borrowing at a time of decades-high inflation.