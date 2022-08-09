Liz Cheney buys time on Fox News to air viral ad featuring her father condemning Trump

Rep. Liz Cheney's campaign has purchased a series of national ad spots on Fox News to run the viral campaign advertisement she debuted last week featuring her father.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Fox News viewers will this week see former Vice President Dick Cheney look into the camera and excoriate former President Donald Trump as the greatest threat to the country "in our nation's 246-year history."

That's because Rep. Liz Cheney's campaign has purchased a series of national ad spots on Fox News to run the viral campaign advertisement she debuted last week featuring her father.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.