When Huawei recently teased a new smartwatch in a promotional video, it featured an unusual design: the watch face flipped open to reveal a secret compartment where a pair of magnetic earbuds sat inside charging.

While the product might only appeal to some users, the inclusion of the earbuds in the smartwatch speaks to a broader trend in the tech industry: With smartphones and smartwatches looking the same from one year to the next, some companies are hoping to gin up excitement among customers with quirky updates to a different, older product line: headphones.