For the "Why didn't I think of that?" file: A startup that sells water in beer cans — that's literally it — is approaching a $1 billion valuation.

Liquid Death raised a fresh funding round Monday, bringing its valuation to $700 million. Since its launch in 2019, the brand has had explosive growth thanks in part of because of its loyal fans, subversive marketing and unique packaging that its latest investor thinks it might be the "fastest growing non-alcoholic beverage of all time."