Les Moonves, CBS to pay $30 million in settlement with NY AG over sexual misconduct allegations

Leslie Moonves, former chief executive officer of CBS, and CBS reached a $30.5 million settlement with the office of the attorney general of New York, Letitia James, on November 2. Moonves is seen here in July 2018.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Leslie Moonves, former chief executive officer of CBS, and CBS reached a $30.5 million settlement with the office of the attorney general of New York, Letitia James, on Wednesday.

The settlement is a part of an investigation by the state alleging that "CBS and its senior leadership knew about multiple allegations of sexual assault made against Mr. Moonves and intentionally concealed those allegations from regulators, shareholders, and the public for months."

