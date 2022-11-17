The restructuring official charged with overseeing FTX's bankruptcy proceedings said in a court filing that he has never in his career seen "such a complete failure of corporate controls."

"From compromised systems integrity and faulty regulatory oversight abroad, to the concentration of control in the hands of a very small group of inexperienced, unsophisticated and potentially compromised individuals, this situation is unprecedented," said John J. Ray III, who previously oversaw the liquidation of Enron.