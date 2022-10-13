Surging prices show the Fed must continue its tough battle against inflation

U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September. People here shop for groceries in Riverside, California, on September 28.

 Watchara Phomicinda/MediaNews Group/The Press-Enterprise/Getty Images

A key inflation report showed consumer prices came in hotter than expected in September, punishing Americans and giving license to the Federal Reserve to maintain its pace of historic rate hikes.

On a monthly basis, overall consumer prices increased by 0.4% from August, according to data released Thursday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Economists had projected that the monthly figure would rise by 0.2%.