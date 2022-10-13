Inflation is soaring, markets are down and savings rates are still very low. But there's one investment that offers a nearly 10% return for the next several months. But you'd need to act quickly.

Until the end of this month, you have a chance to lock in a 9.62% rate for six months, October through March, on up to $10,000 in savings, if you purchase a Series I savings bond from TreasuryDirect.gov.