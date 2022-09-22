Kittyhawk, the electric air taxi startup backed by Google co-founder Larry Page, announced Wednesday that it plans to "wind down" operations.

"We have made the decision to wind down Kittyhawk. We're still working on the details of what's next," the company wrote in a brief statement shared on its LinkedIn and Twitter pages. Kittyhawk did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.

