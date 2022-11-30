The Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato, officially unveiled in Miami Wednesday will be the Italian automaker's maker's last purely gasoline-powered supercar. It will also be unlike any Lamborghini supercar before because it's designed to go off-road.

If Mad Max owned a Lamborghini, it would probably look a lot like the Sterrato, with its big, dark-colored fender flares, off-road lights on the hood and an air scoop on the roof. Sterrato means "dirt road" in Italian.