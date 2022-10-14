Kroger announces deal to merge with Albertsons to form a mega grocery chain

 Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Kroger announced it's merging with Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal, creating one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States with nearly 5,000 stores when combined.

"The combination creates a premier seamless ecosystem across 48 states and the District of Columbia, providing customers with a best-in-class shopping experience across both stores and digital channels," Kroger said in a press release.