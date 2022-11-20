Len Edgerly, a 72-year-old podcaster from Cambridge, Massachusetts, has spent the last 14 and a half years talking about his favorite tech product of all time: the Kindle.

Edgerly, who records a weekly podcast called "The Kindle Chronicles," has spoken to authors, readers, publishing industry experts and Amazon executives — even founder Jeff Bezos, twice — about his appreciation for the e-reader in more than 700 episodes.