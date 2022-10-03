Kim Kardashian charged by SEC, agrees to pay $1.3 million fine

Kim Kardashian agreed to pay a $1.26 million fine to the Securities and Exchange Commission to settle civil charges after the reality TV star touted a crypto asset, EthereumMax, on Instagram.

 Nathan Congleton/NBC/Getty Images

The SEC charged Kardashian with failure to disclose that she was paid $250,000 to publish her Instagram post. In addition to paying the fine, she agreed to cooperate with the SEC's ongoing investigation.

